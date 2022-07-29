Q2 2022 Acciona SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 29, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Jose Manuel Entrecanales Domecq - Acciona, S.A. - Executive Chairman, CEO & MD



Good morning. Welcome to the ACCIONA First Half Results Presentation for Year 2022. With me today, on my right Pepa Chapa, Investor Relations Director; Jose Angel Tejero, CFO. And in the room we have Luis Castilla, who's the Head of the Infrastructure business; Andres Pan de Soraluce, Head of our Real Estate business; Quique Perez-Pla, Head of Bestinver; Carlos Sotelo, Head of Mobility; Juan Muro-Lara, Corporate Development and Strategy Officer; and Luis Blasco, Head of Sustainability.



Let me start by highlighting the main figures of the first half of the year in which ACCIONA reported a strong EBITDA growth in the first half of 66% plus versus '21 and a 36% net income increase versus '21, driven mainly by excellent ACCIONA Energia and better construction margins despite a challenging inflationary environment. Also during the same period, our infrastructure backlog has reached an all-time high of EUR 20.6 billion which is an increase of 14% over last year. Bottom line results were significantly affected by an