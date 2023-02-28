Full Year 2022 Acciona SA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 28, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Jose Manuel Entrecanales Domecq - Acciona, S.A. - Executive Chairman, CEO & MD



And now we will go on to the questions that we have received relating to Acciona Energia, which will be addressed by Arantza and Rafael and the key management team who's currently present in this room.



Questions and Answers:

- Acciona, S.A. - Executive Chairman, CEO & MDSo let's start with the question from CaixaBank, Flora Trindade, in which she is asking about the current interest rate environment and competition for new projects. If we can -- within that environment, if we can comment on the IRRs of most recent projects.I reiterate my comments in the -- in my introduction, we have not seen a significant change in the financial structure of our investments in energy because as prices -- costs have risen in the -- in CapEx and financial costs have also increased by about 200 basis points. They have been offset by the increase in energy prices.So our returns going forward, and the curves that we use as a reference,