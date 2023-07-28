Half Year 2023 Acciona SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 28, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Jose Manuel Entrecanales Domecq - Acciona, S.A. - Executive Chairman, CEO & MD



(foreign language) Okay. Hello again. Good morning, and welcome to the ACCIONA Group First Half Results Presentation for all those who weren't in the Energia presentation. Let me start by stating that our strategy based on decarbonization of infrastructures and services is gaining momentum and recognition. What was originally a matter of business ethics and has developed into ACCIONA's most valuable competitive advantage. We have become the main reference in sustainable infrastructure solutions with 99% of our investments aligned with the European taxonomy of sustainable activities.



We do not believe there is another company with presence in 9 different sectors: energy, infrastructures, water, mobility, wind turbine manufacturing, waste treatment and other environmental services, real estate development and asset management. Those are the 9, which is so holistically aligned with the European taxonomy and the SDGs. After 20 years of effort, I believe we can now safely say we are the world's most genuine sustainable