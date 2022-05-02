May 02, 2022 / 01:00AM GMT
Presentation
May 02, 2022 / 01:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Nicholas D. Miller
Adbri Limited - CEO, MD & Director
* Rebecca Irwin
Adbri Limited - Chief Sustainability & People Officer
* Theresa Mlikota
Adbri Limited - CFO
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Emily Whelan
=====================
Nicholas D. Miller - Adbri Limited - CEO, MD & Director
Thank you for joining us for the launch of Adbri's Net Zero Emissions Roadmap. Joining me to present our road map today is our Chief Sustainability and People Officer, Rebecca Irwin. You may have already had the chance to read our ASX media release or look over our road map. We look forward to sharing our plan with you today and answering your questions.
I begin today by acknowledging the traditional custodians of the lands and waters on which we meet and pay my respects to the elders past, present and emerging. I extend that respect to
Adbri Ltd Net Zero Emissions Roadmap Presentation Transcript
May 02, 2022 / 01:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...