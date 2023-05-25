Adbri Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 25, 2023 / 12:00AM GMT

Raymond D. Barro - Adbri Limited - Chairman



I will begin by acknowledging the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation, the traditional custodians of this land where we host today's meeting in Sydney, and pay my respects to their Elders past, present and emerging.



The company's Secretary has informed me that there is a quorum present, and therefore, I declare the meeting open. The meeting is being webcast, and a recording will be available on our website after the meeting. I thank shareholders who have sent in their questions in advance of the meeting. We will respond to these and other questions as we progress through today's proceedings.



Before moving on, I would like to make some introductions. Joining me today are my fellow nonexecutive directors: Samantha Hogg, Deputy Chair and Lead Independent Director; Geoff Tarrant, Rhonda Barro, Emma Stein, Michael Wright and Dean Jenkins. With us is our Chief Executive Officer, Mark Irwin; and our Company Secretary and General Counsel, Marcus Clayton. In the front row are Jason Thorne and Penny Woods, representing our auditor, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu