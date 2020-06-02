Q1 2020 Adcore Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 02, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Omri Brill - Adcore Inc. - CEO



Okay. So good afternoon, again, everyone -- sorry, we would like to start. So thank you so much for participating in today conference call. And what we do, we do the usual routine. So first, Yatir Sadot, the company's CFO, will highlight the financial result for the first quarter of 2020.



And then we'll have a short Q&A session. Obviously, we have some Q&As already sent to us, and you're more than welcome to send us new Q&As during the chat of the conference call. So by all means, let's start.



Yatir Sadot - Adcore Inc. - CFO



Thanks, Omri, and good morning, everyone. Before beginning the financial overview, I would like to remind you that the following discussion will include the GAAP financial measures as well as non-GAAP results. Also, all amounts will be presented in Canadian dollars.



I will start with profitability. For the first quarter 2020, we delivered record revenue of $3.3 million, an increase of 3% compared to 2019. The company did not expect such a level of revenue in light of COVID-19, so