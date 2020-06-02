Jun 02, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT
Omri Brill - Adcore Inc. - CEO
Okay. So good afternoon, again, everyone -- sorry, we would like to start. So thank you so much for participating in today conference call. And what we do, we do the usual routine. So first, Yatir Sadot, the company's CFO, will highlight the financial result for the first quarter of 2020.
And then we'll have a short Q&A session. Obviously, we have some Q&As already sent to us, and you're more than welcome to send us new Q&As during the chat of the conference call. So by all means, let's start.
Yatir Sadot - Adcore Inc. - CFO
Thanks, Omri, and good morning, everyone. Before beginning the financial overview, I would like to remind you that the following discussion will include the GAAP financial measures as well as non-GAAP results. Also, all amounts will be presented in Canadian dollars.
I will start with profitability. For the first quarter 2020, we delivered record revenue of $3.3 million, an increase of 3% compared to 2019. The company did not expect such a level of revenue in light of COVID-19, so
Q1 2020 Adcore Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Jun 02, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...