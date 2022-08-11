Q2 2022 Adcore Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 11, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT
Barak Frank - Adcore Inc. - Corporate Secretary
Good morning, everyone and welcome to our investor update conference call. (Conference Instructions) On the call this morning, the company's CEO, Omri Brill, will provide an update on the company's operations and strategy; followed by a financial overview by Adcore's CFO, Yatir Sadot, of the company's Q2 2022 financial statements, after which we will answer pre-sent questions and take questions from participants.
I would like to take a moment to remind participants of the Safe Harbor statement. This conference call contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, including statements about the company.
Forward-looking information may relate to the company's financial outlook and guidance, including revenue, gross profit, gross margin, and adjusted EBITDA and anticipated events or results and may include information regarding the company's financial position, business strategy, growth strategies, addressable markets, budgets, operations, financial results, taxes, plans and objectives, particularly information
