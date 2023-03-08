Full Year 2022 Adidas AG Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 08, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Sebastian Steffen - adidas AG - SVP of IR



Thanks very much, [Frances], and good evening, good afternoon, good morning, everyone, wherever you are joining us today virtually for our full year 2022 results conference call. Our presenters today are our CEO, Bjorn Gulden; and our CFO, Harm Ohlmeyer.



You can see the agenda here. Bjorn will kick it off in a second with his opening followed by Harm, who will recap our financial year 2022. Then Bjorn will be back to take stock and ultimately share our outlook with you. Last but not least, we will have enough time for your questions during our Q&A session.