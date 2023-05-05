Q1 2023 Adidas AG Earnings Call Transcript

May 05, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Thanks very much, Francie, and good evening, good afternoon, good morning, everyone, wherever you're joining us today, and welcome to our Q1 2023 conference call.



With me here today in beautiful Herzogenaurach, our CEO, Bjorn Gulden; and our CFO, Harm Ohlmeyer. Bjorn will kick it off in a second with his prepared remarks, and then both Harm and Bjorn will be available for your questions.



During the Q&A session, as always, I would like to ask you to limit your initial questions to 2