Preliminary Q4 2023 Adidas AG Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 01, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT

Sebastian Steffen - adidas AG - SVP of IR



Hello, and good morning, everyone. Thanks very much, Francie and also from my end. Welcome to the conference call and our preliminary full year 2023 results. We very much appreciate your flexibility in joining our call on such short notice, knowing that this means getting up very early or in some cases, even in the middle of the night for you. The participants in today's call are our CEO, Bjorn Gulden; and our CFO, Harm Ohlmeyer.



The purpose of this call is twofold. First, Bjorn will provide you with a brief overview of our preliminary full year 2023 results. And afterwards, Bjorn will share context around our published full year 2024 outlook and its underlying assumptions. And lastly, of course, Bjorn and Harm will be happy to take your questions. Please understand that during today's call, we will not be able to comment on our Q4 performance beyond what has been published yesterday. We will be more than happy to discuss these elements during our regular conference call on March 13. As always, I would also like to ask you to limit your initial questions