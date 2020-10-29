Adevinta ASA Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Refinitiv StreetEvents Event Transcript
E D I T E D V E R S I O N
ADEA.OL - Adevinta ASA
Adevinta ASA Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting
Oct 29, 2020 / 10:00AM GMT
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Lars Knem Christie
=====================
Presentation
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Operator [1]
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Hello and welcome to the Adevinta Extraordinary General Meeting. Please note, this call is being recorded.
I would now like to hand the call over to your host, Lars Knem Christie, to begin today's conference. Thank you.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Lars Knem Christie, [2]
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Thank you all. I would like to welcome all shareholders of Adevinta to this extraordinary general meeting. My name is Lars Christie. I'm a partner at the law firm BAHR and have been asked by