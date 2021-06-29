Adevinta ASA Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 29, 2021 / NTS GMT

Lars Knem Christie -



Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the Annual General Meeting of Adevinta ASA for 2021. My name is Lars Knem Christie, and I've been asked to open this general meeting. Together with me from the company, I have Rolv Erik Ryssdal, the Chief Executive Officer; Orla Noonan, Chairperson of the Board of Directors, by phone. Also present, Trond Berger, being Chairperson of the Nomination Committee; and (inaudible) from the company's auditor, Ernst & Young. In addition, there are also a few shareholders present.



Few practical points before we proceed to the formal meeting. The notice for the Annual General Meeting has been dispatched to all shareholders. We will now proceed to the attendance on the AGM. There are approximately 89% attendance of the total share capital, consisting of 1,091,106,320 shares, including all B shares and 893,586,092 A shares. So in total, approximately 89% attendance.



I will now proceed to the formal agenda, and Agenda Item #1 is the approval of the notice and the agenda. Are there any comments or questions to the notice or the agenda?



