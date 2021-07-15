Jul 15, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Q2 Trading Update Investor Presentation Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I must advise you that the call is recorded today, Thursday, 15th of July 2021. And I would now like to hand over to your first speaker today, Mr. Rolv Erik Ryssdal, CEO. Please go ahead, sir.
Rolv Erik Ryssdal - Adevinta ASA - CEO
Thank you, operator, and hello, everyone. Welcome, and thank you for joining today's presentation of our Q2 trading update. First of all, I hope that wherever you're located, you and your close ones are healthy and safe. Although the vaccine rollout brings a lot of hope and relief, we still need to remain cautious as the pace of the vaccination differs from one region to another and as we see the emergence of new variants.
Therefore, at Adevinta, we continue to comply with the travel and gathering policies. So the management teams are connecting today from different places. But we do have the pleasure today to have on this call the whole new leadership team of Adevinta, the (inaudible) team; as well
Q2 2021 Adevinta ASA Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 15, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...