Q2 2021 Adevinta ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 15, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Q2 Trading Update Investor Presentation Conference Call. I must advise you that the call is recorded today, Thursday, 15th of July 2021.



Rolv Erik Ryssdal - Adevinta ASA - CEO



Thank you, operator, and hello, everyone. Welcome, and thank you for joining today's presentation of our Q2 trading update. First of all, I hope that wherever you're located, you and your close ones are healthy and safe. Although the vaccine rollout brings a lot of hope and relief, we still need to remain cautious as the pace of the vaccination differs from one region to another and as we see the emergence of new variants.



Therefore, at Adevinta, we continue to comply with the travel and gathering policies. So the management teams are connecting today from different places. But we do have the pleasure today to have on this call the whole new leadership team of Adevinta, the (inaudible) team; as well