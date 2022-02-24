Q4 2021 Adevinta ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 24, 2022 / 07:30AM GMT

Rolv Erik Ryssdal - Adevinta ASA - CEO



Thank you, operator. Hello, everyone, and welcome, and thank you for joining this presentation of our Q4 results. First of all, I hope that wherever you are, you and your close ones are healthy and safe. And although, we see the sanitary situation improving globally, we need to remain cautious.



Now this presentation is about the Q4 results. But as you all have seen from the press release, we shared some other news this morning, and that is that I have informed and agreed with the Board that I will retire as CEO and leave the business by February 2023, when the group will release its annual results. I'm turning 60 this year, and I believe that now is the right time to start to plan my departure from the company. I