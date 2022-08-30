Q2 2022 Adevinta ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 30, 2022 / 06:30AM GMT

Operator



Good morning. This is the conference operator. Welcome, everyone, to Adevinta's Q2 2022 Results Presentation. (Operator Instructions)



Mr. Antoine Jouteau, CEO of Adevinta, will host today's conference. Mr. Jouteau, the floor is yours.



Antoine Jouteau - Adevinta ASA - CEO



Thanks, operator. Good morning, everyone. Welcome, and thank you for joining today's presentation of Q2 results. I'm pleased and proud to be here presenting you with my first set of results becoming CEO just 2 weeks ago.



In the room with me today in Oslo, Uvashni, our CFO; and other Adevinta executive team members are also on the line. I'm very pleased to welcome Ajay Bhatia, the new CEO of mobile, who joined earlier this month. I also wanted to use this opportunity to thank my predecessor, Rolf Erik Ryssdal, for his trust and support over the years. Rolf Erik has served with great distinction as CEO of Adevinta for the past 4 years, and prior to that, was the CEO of Schibsted. I'm sure you will join me in thanking him and wishing him well in his future endeavors.



