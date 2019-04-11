Apr 11, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome you to the ADF Group Results for the Fiscal Year ending January 31, 2019. (Operator Instructions) And I would like to remind everyone that this call is recorded on April 11, 2019.
At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Jean Paschini, Co-Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead, sir.
Jean Paschini - ADF Group Inc. - Co-Chairman & CEO
Thank you. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to ADF's conference call covering the 12-month period ended January 31, 2019. With me this morning is Jean-FranÃ§ois Boursier, our CFO, who will update you on ADF annual results and changes in financial position, which were disclosed earlier this morning by press release. I will then update you on our operations.
Jean-FranÃ§ois Boursier - ADF Group Inc. - CFO
Thank you, Jean. Good morning, everyone.
Please note that some of the issues discussed today may include forward
Full Year 2018 Adf Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Apr 11, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...