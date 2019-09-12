Q2 2020 Adf Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 12, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the ADF Group results for the period ending July 31, 2019. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this call is being recorded on September 12, 2019.



And I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Jean-FranÃ§ois Boursier, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead, sir.



Jean-FranÃ§ois Boursier - ADF Group Inc. - CFO



Thank you. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to ADF's conference call covering the second quarter and 6 months ended July 31, 2019. Jean Paschini, ADF's CEO, could not be with us this morning.



Please note that some of the issues discussed today may include forward-looking statements. These are documented in ADF Group's management report for the period ended July 31, 2019, which were filed with SEDAR this morning.



Revenues for the second quarter ended July 31, 2019, reached $54.1 million compared with $32.2 million for the same period last year. Year-to-date, revenues amounted to $91.3 million, which is $30.6 million higher