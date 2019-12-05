Q3 2020 Adf Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Dec 05, 2019 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the ADF Group results for the period ending October 31. (Operator Instructions) Please note that the call is being recorded on December 5, 2019.



And I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Jean-FranÃ§ois Boursier, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.



Jean-FranÃ§ois Boursier - ADF Group Inc. - CFO



Thank you. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to ADF's conference call Covering the third quarter and 9 months ended October 31, 2019. Jean Paschini, ADF CEO, cannot be with us this morning.



Please note that some of the issues discussed today may include forward-looking statements. These are documented in ADF Group's management report for the period ended October 31, 2019, which were filed with SEDAR this morning.



Before talking numbers, we need to go back to our October 9 announcement when we confirmed an out-of-court settlement which ended the legal dispute opposing ADF to one of our clients regarding a structural steel