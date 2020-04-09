Q4 2020 Adf Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 09, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Jean-FranÃ§ois Boursier - ADF Group Inc. - CFO



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to ADF's conference call covering the 12-month period ended January 31, 2020. Before I update you on ADF's annual results and changes in financial position, which were disclosed earlier this morning by press release, and on our operations, a quick word about the COVID-19 situation.



As of today, the COVID-19 virus had limited the impact on ADF's operations. We have taken all the required and recommended actions and are following local guidelines and ordinances. The security and well-being of our employees and business partners is our first priority, and we are making sure that, although still