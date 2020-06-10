Q1 2021 Adf Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 10, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Jean-FranÃ§ois Boursier - ADF Group Inc. - CFO



Thank you. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to ADF's conference call covering the first quarter ended April 30, 2020. I'm currently at our Terrebonne office, where we will hold our annual shareholders' meeting right after this call by way of webcast in light of the COVID-19 situation.



I will first update you on our quarterly results, which were disclosed earlier this morning by press release and then update you on our operations.



But first, a word of caution. Please note that some of the issues discussed today may include forward-looking statements. These are documented in ADF Group's management report for the first quarter ended April 30, 2020, which were