Q2 2020 Adf Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 10, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the ADF Group Second Quarter and First Semester Results Conference call. (Operator Instructions) Also note that this call is being recorded on Thursday, September 10, 2020. And I would like to turn the conference over to Jean-FranÃ§ois Boursier, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.
Jean-FranÃ§ois Boursier - ADF Group Inc. - CFO
Thank you. Good morning. Welcome to ADF's conference call covering the second quarter and 6 months ended July 31, 2020. I will update you on our results, which were disclosed earlier this morning by press release and then update you on our operations.
Please note that some of the issues discussed today may include forward-looking statements. These are documented in ADF Group's management report for the second quarter and 6 months ended July 31, 2020, which were filed with SEDAR this morning.
Please also consider that, although for the moment, the impact of COVID-19 on ADF's operations is limited, the extent to which the virus can
Sep 10, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT
