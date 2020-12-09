Q3 2021 Adf Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Dec 09, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the ADF Group Third Quarter Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Also note that the call is being recorded on Wednesday, December 9, 2020.



And I would like to turn the conference over to Jean-FranÃ§ois Boursier, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.



Jean-FranÃ§ois Boursier - ADF Group Inc. - CFO



Thank you. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to ADF's conference call covering the third quarter and 9 months ended October 31, 2020. I will update you on our results, which were disclosed earlier this morning by press release, and then update you on our operations.



Please note that some of the issues discussed today may include forward-looking statements. These are documented in ADF Group's management report for the third quarter and 9 months ended October 31, 2020, which were filed with SEDAR this morning. Please also consider that, although for the moment, the impact of COVID-19 on ADF's operation is still limited, the extent to which the