Q4 2022 Adf Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 12, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to ADF Group Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) This call is being recorded on Tuesday, April 12, 2022.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Jean-FranÃ§ois Boursier, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.



Jean-FranÃ§ois Boursier - ADF Group Inc. - CFO



Thank you. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to ADF's conference call, covering the 12-month period ended January 31, 2022.



Before I update you on ADF's annual results and changes in financial position, which were disclosed earlier this morning by press release, and on our operation, a quick update about the COVID-19 impact on our operations and financial results. For the fiscal years-ended January 31, 2022 and 2021, and as of today, the COVID-19 pandemic had limited overall impact on our operations. We have taken all of the required and recommended actions and have followed local guidelines and ordinances, the security and well-being of