Q3 2023 ADF Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Dec 07, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to ADF Group Third Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) This call is being recorded on Wednesday, December 7, 2022.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Jean-FranÃ§ois Boursier, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.



Jean-FranÃ§ois Boursier - ADF Group Inc. - CFO



Thank you. Good morning. Welcome to ADF's conference call covering the third quarter and 9-month period ended October 31, 2022. I will first update you on our quarterly and year-to-date results, which were disclosed earlier this morning by press release, and then update you on our operations.



But first, a word of caution. Please note that some of the issues discussed today may include forward-looking statements. These are documented in ADF Group's management report for the third quarter and 9-month ended October 31, 2022, which were filed with SEDAR this morning.



Revenues for the quarter ended October 31, 2022, stood at $65 million compared with $110.2