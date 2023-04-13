Q4 2023 ADF Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 13, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to ADF Group Fourth Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) This call is being recorded on Thursday, April 13, 2023. I would now like to turn the conference over to Jean-FranÃ§ois Boursier, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.



Jean-FranÃ§ois Boursier - ADF Group Inc. - CFO



Welcome to ADF's conference call covering the 12-month period ended January 31, 2023. Before I update you on ADF's annual results and changes in financial position, which were disclosed earlier this morning by press release and on our operations, let me remind you that some of the issues discussed today may include forward-looking statements. These are documented in ADF Group's management report for the 2023 fiscal year, which will be filed with SEDAR in the coming days.



Revenues for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2023, reached $250.9 million, $29.9 million lower than last fiscal year. The decrease in revenues is mostly explained by the inclusion last year of projects with