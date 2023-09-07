Q2 2024 ADF Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 07, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to ADF Group second quarter results ended July 31, 2023, conference call.



This call is being recorded on Thursday, September 7, 2023. I would now like to turn the conference over to Jean-François Boursier, Chief Financial Officer.



Jean-FranÃ§ois Boursier - ADF Group Inc. - CFO



Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to ADF's conference call covering the second quarter and 6 months ended July 31, 2023. I will first update you on our quarterly and year-to-date results, which were disclosed earlier this morning by press release and then proceed with a quick update about our operations.



First, a word of caution. Please note that some of the issues discussed today may include forward-looking statements. These are documented in ADF Group's management report for the second quarter and 6 months ended July 31, 2023, which were filed with SEDAR this morning. The positive trend started in our first quarter continued during