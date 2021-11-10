Nov 10, 2021 / 04:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day. Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Alaris Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Call. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Amanda Frazer, Chief Financial Officer. Thank you. Please go ahead.
Amanda Frazer - Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust - Former VP of Investments
Thank you, Gail. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Alaris Equity Partners conference call and webcast to discuss the financial results for the 3 and 9 months ended September 30, 2021, as well as a brief corporate update. I'm Amanda Frazer, Chief Financial Officer of Alaris. I am joined on this call by Steve King, President and Chief Executive Officer of Alaris. (Operator Instructions)
Before we begin, I would like to remind our listeners that all amounts given are in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise noted. Listeners are cautioned that comments made today may contain forward-looking information. This forward-looking information is based upon a number of important factors and
Nov 10, 2021 / 04:00PM GMT
