Aug 03, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT

Amanda Frazer - Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust - CFO



Thank you, Justin. We appreciate everyone taking the time to join us this morning as we present our Q2 results. I'm joined on this call by Steve King, President and Chief Executive Officer of Alaris.



Before we begin, I would like to remind our listeners that all amounts given are in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise noted. Listeners are cautioned that comments made today may contain forward-looking information. This forward-looking information is based upon a number of important factors and assumptions, and therefore, actual results could differ materially. Additional information concerning the underlying factors, assumptions and risks is available in last night's press release and our MD&A under the