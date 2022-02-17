Akzo Nobel NV Investor Update Virtual Event Transcript

Feb 17, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Marije Groen -



Hi, everyone, and welcome to the Akzo Nobel investor update on growth and deliver. My name is Marije, and I'll be your moderator today, and thank you all so much for being here and for taking the time to learn more about Akzo Nobel. Now please note that the presentation slides as well as a replay of today's event will be made available on the website, akzonobel.com.



Now let's have a look at what we have in store for you today. We will start with an overview of where the company currently stands, and then we'll zoom in on Akzo Nobel's plans for growth. And part of that journey, of course, is the strategy for sustainable innovation. After a 10-minute break, we'll go into the second part of the strategy, and we'll focus on how Akzo Nobel will deliver the financial improvements in the coming years. Next, we're going to have a look at capital allocation, and then we'll take another short break and a recap, and then it's time for the interactive part of today's session, and this is the Q&A, where we would like to hear from you.



Just a small disclaimer, I would like to draw your