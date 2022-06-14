Jun 14, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT

Operator



Welcome, everyone, and thank you all for standing by. (Operator Instructions) Today's conference is being recorded. If you have any objections, you may disconnect at this time. I'll turn the meeting over to your first speaker, Kenny Chae, you may begin.



Kyung Seok Chae - Akzo Nobel N.V. - Head Of IR



Thank you. Hello, everyone, and welcome to our Q2 update call. Happy to have everyone with us today. Earlier this morning, we published a press release to provide an update on our Q2 outlook based on the impact of China lockdowns and a slower start that EMEA do-it-yourself season. Thierry will walk you through a few slides on our Q2 business, and both Thierry and Maarten are happy to take your questions after the short presentation. We will limit this call to 30 minutes. As such, please contact our Investor Relations team for any questions that do not get addressed during today's call.



The slides will also be available on the Investor Relations section on our website. Please note, this call is being recorded and a replay will be made available on our website