Q1 2021 Alpha Services and Holdings SA Earnings Call Transcript

May 24, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Alpha Bank management. Gentlemen, you may now proceed.



Vassilios E. Psaltis - Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for dialing into the conference call on such a short notice. This is Vassilios Psaltis, Alpha Bank's CEO. I'm joined today by Lazaros Papagaryfallou, our CFO; Nicholas Chryssanthopoulos, Head of Strategy; and Dimitrios Kostopoulos, our Head of IR. Today, together with announcing our financial results for the first quarter, we will provide you with our latest strategy update, reflecting the changes in the market