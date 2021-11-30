Q3 2021 Alpha Services and Holdings SA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 30, 2021 / 03:50PM GMT

Vassilios E. Psaltis - Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. - CEO & Executive Director



Well, good afternoon, everyone, and good morning to those dialing in from the U.S. Welcome to Alpha Bank's 9-month 2021 Earnings Conference Call. This is Vassilios Psaltis, Alpha Bank's CEO; and I'm joined by Lazaros Papagaryfallou, our Chief Financial Officer; and Dimitrios Kostopoulos, our Head of Investor Relations. For Dimitrios, it's going to be the last attendance at our results call as our Head of Investor Relations as he's taking up new important responsibilities