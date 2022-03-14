Q4 2021 Alpha Services and Holdings SA Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 14, 2022 / 03:50PM GMT

Vassilios E. Psaltis - Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. - CEO & Executive Director



Good afternoon, everyone, and good morning to those dialing in from the U.S. Welcome to Alpha Bank's Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call.



This is Vassilios Psaltis, Alpha Bank's CEO; and I'm joined today by Lazaros Papagaryfallou, our CFO; our Chief Economist, Panagiotis Kapopoulos; and Iason Kepaptsoglou, our Head of IR.



Let's start directly on Slide 4, please. Real GDP recorded a near V-shaped rebound in 2021, underpinned by strong growth in private consumption,