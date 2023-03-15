Q4 2022 Alpha Services and Holdings SA Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 15, 2023 / 10:00AM GMT

Vassilios E. Psaltis - Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. - CEO & Executive Director



Welcome, everyone, to Alpha Bank's fourth quarter results call for 2022. This is Vassilios Psaltis, Alpha Bank CEO. And I'm joined today by Lazaros Papagaryfallou, our CFO; and Iason Kepaptsoglou, our Head of IR, to update you on our fourth quarter results.



Now let's turn to Slide 4, please, to start with a brief update on the macro. Greece has recorded strong economic growth in 2022 or 5.9% (corrected by company after the call) even for inflationary pressures weigh on economic activity and uncertainty was elevated. As you can depict in the