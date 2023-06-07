Jun 07, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Vassilios E. Psaltis - Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. - CEO & Executive Director



Hello, everyone, and welcome to Alpha Bank's 2023 Investor Day. I'm Vassilios Psaltis, CEO of Alpha Bank, and I will be sharing with you the vision, the strategy and our business plan for the coming years. Alpha Bank has a great history and record achievements. And I hope that by the end of today's session, you will have a good understanding of our strengths and competitive advantages, our latest achievements, the macro environment in which we operate in, but most importantly, our priorities and the drivers of value creation going forward. My executive team is joining me for our deep dive.



Before we begin, a brief word on housekeeping. We will start by looking at the overall strategy and the key enablers of our business plan. Then the heads of our 4 main business units will deep dive into the plans of each respective business, our CFO will then talk about the financial targets, and we will close with a 45-minute Q&A session. The event is expected to last about 3 hours, and we'll have short breaks in between