Q2 2023 Alpha Services and Holdings SA Earnings Call Transcript

Vassilios E. Psaltis - Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. - CEO & Executive Director
Welcome everyone to Alpha Bank's results call for the second quarter of this year. This is Vassilios Psaltis, Alpha Bank's CEO. I am joined today by Lazaros Papagaryfallou, our CFO; and Iason Kepaptsoglou, the Head of Investor Relations.
And let's go straight to Slide 5, please. Profitability in the first half of the year exceeded 12%, with circa EUR 360 million of normalized earnings. Revenues are up 20% year-on-year, and this is driven by higher rates, volume growth, and an increase in recurring fees. Operating
