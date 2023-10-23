Oct 23, 2023 / 07:30AM GMT
Operator
Good day, and welcome to today's UniCredit and Alpha Bank conference call, which will be hosted by Andrea Orcel, CEO of UniCredit and Vassilios Psaltis, CEO of Alpha Bank. This meeting is being recorded. And at this time, I'd like to hand the call over to Andrea Orcel, CEO of UniCredit. Please go ahead.
Andrea Orcel - UniCredit S.p.A. - CEO, Head of Italy & Director
Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and thank you very much for joining this call at rather short notice on a Monday morning. I and Vassilios Psaltis, the CEO of Alpha Bank, are cohosting this call today to briefly present to you the details of our strategic partnership in Greece and Romania and to answer any questions you may have.
Vassilios E. Psaltis - Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. - CEO & Executive Director
Well, thank you, Andrea. Good morning from my side as well. It's a real pleasure [indiscernible] to announce this landmark transaction as it is the first investment by a strategic player in the Greek banking space since the onset of the
UniCredit SpA and Alpha Services and Holdings SA to Announce Merger in Romania and Strategic Partnership in Greece Call Transcript
Oct 23, 2023 / 07:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...