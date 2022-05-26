May 26, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT
Michal Kuzawinski - Allegro.eu SA - IR Director
Welcome to Allegro Q1 2022 Results Call. Let me introduce today's hosts who have dialed into this meeting from our Prague office. So we have with us there, our CEO, Francois Nuyts.
Francois Nuyts - Allegro.eu SA - Chief Executive Director
Good morning.
Michal Kuzawinski - Allegro.eu SA - IR Director
And our CFO, Jon Eastick.
Jonathan Eastick - Allegro.eu SA - CFO
Good morning, everyone.
Michal Kuzawinski - Allegro.eu SA - IR Director
And my name is Michal Kuzawinski, and I'm Head of Investor Relations. A few usual intro comments from me before we -- firstly, you can download a copy of our Q1 2022 results presentation from our website at allegro.eu. Please read the disclaimer, which is on Slide 2, and comments about the forward-looking statements included in this presentation.
You will have an opportunity to ask questions after the main part of this presentation. (Operator
Q1 2022 Allegro.eu SA Earnings Call Transcript
May 26, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...