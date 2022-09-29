Q2 2022 Allegro.eu SA Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 29, 2022 / NTS GMT

Michal Kuzawinski - Allegro.eu SA - IR Director



Good morning to everyone and welcome to Allegro Q2 2022 Results Call. I'm very happy to introduce to you today Roy Perticucci, the new CEO of Allegro. Roy will be hosting today's call together with our long-standing CFO, Jon Eastick.



Roy Perticucci - Allegro.eu SA - CEO



Good morning, everyone.



Jonathan Eastick - Allegro.eu SA - CFO



Good morning.



Michal Kuzawinski - Allegro.eu SA - IR Director



As you can see, unfortunately, Jon had to join us remotely today. And my name is Michal Kuzawinski, and I'm Head of Investor Relations. Show the slides, please. Thank you.



Let me now introduce the agenda for today. Roy will begin today's presentation and talk about his initial perspectives after the first month as Allegro's CEO. Then we