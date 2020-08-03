Aug 03, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to ALFA's business update conference call.



(Operator Instructions) As a reminder, today's conference is being recorded. Now I would like to turn the call over to Mr. Hernan Lozano, Vice President of Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.



Hernan F. Lozano - Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. - VP of IR & Corporate Communications



Thank you, Laura. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us on short notice for a discussion of ALFA's proposed spin-off of Nemak. Additional details can be found in our press release which was distributed on Friday, together with a summarized presentation, both are available on our website in the Investor Relations section.



Making presentations today will be ALFA's President, Alvaro Fernandez; and Nemak's CEO, Armando Tamez; Eduardo Escalante, ALFA's CFO; Carlos JimÃ©nez, ALFA's Senior Vice President of Legal and Corporate Affairs; and Alberto Sada, Nemak's CFO, will also participate in today's call.



During this call, we will share forward-looking information and