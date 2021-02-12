Q4 2020 Alfa SAB de CV Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 12, 2021 / 06:00PM GMT

Hernan F. Lozano - Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. - VP of IR & Corporate Communications



Thank you, Laura. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to ALFA's Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. Additional details about our quarterly results can be found in our press release, which was distributed yesterday afternoon together with a summarized presentation. Both are available on our website in the Investor Relations section.



During this call, we will share forward-looking information and statements, which are based on variables and assumptions that are uncertain at this time. These uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks associated to the impact of COVID-19.



Eduardo Escalante, Alfa's CFO; Carlos JimÃ©nez, ALFA's Senior VP of Legal and