Alfa SAB de CV Business Update Conference Call Transcript

Hernan F. Lozano - Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. - Vice-President of IR



Thank you, Melissa. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us on short notice for a discussion on ALFA's proposed spin-off of Axtel. Additional details can be found in our press release, which was distributed yesterday along with a summarized presentation. Both are available on our website in the Investor Relations section.



It is my pleasure to participate in today's call together with Eduardo Escalante, ALFA's CFO; Carlos Jimenez, ALFA's Senior VP of Legal and Corporate Affairs; and Adrian G. de los Santos, Axtel's CFO.



Let me remind you that during this call, we will share forward-looking information and statements, which are based on variables and assumptions that are