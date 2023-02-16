Q4 2022 Alfa SAB de CV Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 16, 2023 / 04:30PM GMT

Hernan F. Lozano - Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. - Vice-President of IR



Thank you, Rob. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Alfa's conference call. Further details about our financial results can be found in our press release, which was distributed yesterday afternoon together with a summarized presentation. Additionally, this morning, we released our 2023 guidance. All are available on our website in the Investor Relations section.



Let me remind you that during this call, we will share forward-looking information and statements, which are based on variables and assumptions that are uncertain at this time. It is my pleasure to participate in today's call together with Eduardo Escalante, Alfa's CFO; Carlos Jimenez, Alfa's General Counsel; Roberto Olivares