Feb 16, 2023 / 04:30PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, and welcome to Alfa's Fourth Quarter and Year-end 2022 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, today's conference call is being recorded.
Now I'd like to turn the call over to Mr. Hernan Lozano, Vice President of Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.
Hernan F. Lozano - Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. - Vice-President of IR
Thank you, Rob. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Alfa's conference call. Further details about our financial results can be found in our press release, which was distributed yesterday afternoon together with a summarized presentation. Additionally, this morning, we released our 2023 guidance. All are available on our website in the Investor Relations section.
Let me remind you that during this call, we will share forward-looking information and statements, which are based on variables and assumptions that are uncertain at this time. It is my pleasure to participate in today's call together with Eduardo Escalante, Alfa's CFO; Carlos Jimenez, Alfa's General Counsel; Roberto Olivares
Q4 2022 Alfa SAB de CV Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 16, 2023 / 04:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...