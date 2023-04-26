Q1 2023 Alfa SAB de CV Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 26, 2023 / 06:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon and welcome to Alfa's First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, today's conference call is being recorded.



Now I would like to turn the conference call over to Mr. Hernan Lozano, Vice President of Investor Relations. Mr. Lozano you may begin.



Hernan F. Lozano - Alfa S.A.B. de C.V. - Vice-President of IR



Thank you, Sherry. Good afternoon, everyone. And welcome to Alfa's earnings conference call. Further details about our financial results can be found in our press release, which was distributed yesterday afternoon, together with a summarized presentation. Both are available on our website in the Investor Relations section.



Let me remind you that during this column, we will share forward looking information and statements which are based on variables and assumptions that are uncertain at this time. It's my pleasure to participate in today's call together with Eduardo Escalante, Alfa's CFO; Carlos Jimenez, Alfa's General Counsel; Roberto Olivares, Sigma's CFO and representatives from each