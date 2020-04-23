Q1 2020 Alfa Laval AB Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 23, 2020 / 12:15PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Alfa Laval Q1 earnings call. (Operator Instructions) I must advise you that this conference is being recorded today, Thursday, the 23rd of April 2020. And I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Tom Erixon. Please go ahead, sir.



Tom Erixon - Alfa Laval AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you, and welcome to the call. I understand that you all have a busy day today. So thanks for joining us on this one.



Let me start with the normal introductory comments. First, financially, it was a stable quarter overall. We more or less repeated order intake sales and profits compared to the same quarter last year. Operationally, it was a different story. It was a very challenging quarter from a supply chain point of view. We were dealing with several lockdowns, shutdowns of factories, shutdowns of supplier bases. And overall, we managed to keep our delivery service to customer up well. I will return to this topic later on.

