Q2 2020 Alfa Laval AB Earnings Call Transcript

Tom Erixon - Alfa Laval AB(publ)-President&CEO



Good morning, and welcome to our second quarter earnings call. Let me, as always, start with a few introductory comments, and then we'll run through the presentation.



First, if you look back a quarter or so, the situation for the second quarter looked relatively complicated. We were unclear about the stability of the supply chains, and we were unclear about how the demand situation would develop in the quarter. With the second quarter behind us, we felt we came out fairly well. The supply chain issues were largely resolved quite early in the quarter. Our delivery on time was restored. And in fact, despite lower factory volumes and challenging environment, we had a net-net productivity improvement in our operation system, which is somewhat