Jul 20, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Alfa Laval Q2 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) For your information, the conference is being recorded. And now I would like to hand the conference over to your speaker today. Please go ahead, sir.
Tom Erixon - Alfa Laval AB(publ)-President&CEO
Good morning, and welcome to the earnings call. I will start with a few intro comments before we move on to the presentation as always.
First, let me say that end markets across the board remained positive in the quarter across all our regions and across all our divisions. We are in a clear global recovery, and Alfa Laval is now passing the low point on this business cycle as we are rebuilding the order book going forward.
The operating margin improved somewhat despite the noticeable inflationary pressure and a somewhat low invoicing. Strong operational performance and the implementation of the early announced restructuring program compensated well for the cost escalations
Q2 2021 Alfa Laval AB Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 20, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT
