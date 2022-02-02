Q4 2021 Alfa Laval AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 02, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Tom Erixon - Alfa Laval AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you, and welcome to our fourth quarter earnings call. I will start with a few general reflections on 2021, and then we'll move into the numbers in the quarter.



First, let me say that 2021, as you probably have realized now, was strategically a very important year for us. It was a year when we established the product platforms and the future customer offerings to support them in the energy transition and the emergence of a new energy system in the world.



We also launched last year the supporting CapEx program partly to cope with the growth and capacity demands in our existing core businesses, but also to lay the