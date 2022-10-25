Q3 2022 Alfa Laval AB Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 25, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Good morning, and welcome to our third quarter earnings call. Let me, as always, do a couple of introductory comments.



Demand remained strong in all 3 divisions, in line with expectations and order intake reached a new all-time high in the quarter. The slowdown in the global economy is not yet visible in Alfa Laval's end markets.



The margin was negatively affected by demand capacity imbalances, especially in the Marine Division and partly related to a weak cargo pumping market, while most business units in the group remain capacity constrained, fully utilized and operate at a non-profitability level.



Note that group margin was approximately 15.5%, excluding the integration effect of the Desmet acquisition.