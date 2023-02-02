Q4 2022 Alfa Laval AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 02, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Tom Erixon - Alfa Laval Corporate AB - President & CEO



Good morning. Welcome to Alfa Laval's Fourth Quarter Report. And we are in a newly inaugurated studio in Lund, so transmitted from here first time. I hope all will work well.



Together with me, I got Fredrik Ekstrom, our CFO, and we will run through the normal presentation. You will lose us in picture during the actual presentation, and then we will be back in full picture as we move into the Q&A session.



I also want to alert to you that due to a bit of time pressure on the schedule today, we will have to run the Q&A a bit shorter. So approximately at 10:45, we will have to discontinue. So I hope you can have some understanding for that.



And with that, as always, let me go to a couple of introductory comments. Now first, obviously, as you've seen, demand remained strong in Q4 with record levels of order intake across several businesses. The outlook also remained positive overall.



Secondly, the global supply chains continued to stabilize with solid invoicing and improving cash flow in the quarter,